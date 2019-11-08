Is Tribal-Inspired Jewellery Your Jam? Check Out Studio Anviksha

What Makes It Awesome

Statement jewellery has got to be the thing that makes an outfit really pop. While we do love glitzy pieces that are refined and elegant, tribal-inspired designs have our hearts, too! That's why we've been all heart-eyes for Studio Anviksha's designs.

Reminiscent of raw metals and beaten textures with simple, yet innovative designs, their offerings are perfect for just about any outfit you're wearing - whether it's traditional or contemporary. There are gorgeously OTT (yet raw-looking) rings, bracelets, anklets, armbands and neckpieces. The jewellery's made with semi-precious stones and metal, so basically there's a lot of options when it comes to colour, finish and size.

This boho-friendly range starts at INR 599, and since this is genuinely unique jewellery, we don't mind!