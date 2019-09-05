I had recently visited this newly opened outlet of The Orange Mint and was very much delighted. It's a shady lounge located in Chembur. Coming to the ambience, it's pretty much decent with comfortable cushions and all the fancy stuff. The interiors are quite jazzy. The service, on the other hand, is pretty much slow. However, the food was quite good. I had ordered the following items. Starters: Kheema Fries Loaded Nachos Mayo Chicken Mains: Crumb Fried Chicken Pizza Fish Pesto Bao Desserts: Mixed Flavoured Ice Cream Cocktails: Kala Khatta LIT Frozen Kiwi Daiquiri It was a wonderful experience. I'd love to rate them as follows. Food: 5/5 Service: 3/5 Ambience: 5/5
Post Work Scenes? Drop By Orange Mint For Some Good Comfort Food
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Big Group, Bae
