Ethnically Inspired: We're Obsessing Over This Brand's Unicorn-Inspired Sarees

The Indo-Bohemian vibe is one we'll always have a weakness for! While we're all for street shopping, some occasions just call for putting your best foot forward, outfit wise. That's why designer boutiques like Sukriti & Aakriti will always have us practically salivating over their luxe offerings.

The brand has distinct collections like the Bohemian Tribe, Daiquiri Hangover, Rustic Boutonniere, and more. The Unicorn Tribe collection invariably caught our eye - we're obsessed with the Indian wear that incorporates this decidedly Western aesthetic so smoothly. We loved that this isn't holographic media all over lehengas, but flecks of iridescent sequins and metallic fabrics used to craft traditional wear. We also adored the fact that the collection has a saree which is super reminiscent of the Unicorn aesthetic, and yet clearly ethnic.

This brand, although luxe, is completely worth the splurge, according to us. The range starts at INR 8,000 and can go up pretty high - into the lakhs, because you'll find some very elaborate clothes here, too. So save this for that big occasion in your life - perhaps an engagement, wedding or a splurge during the festive season!