This Newbie In Borivali Serves Yum Chinese & Indian Food!

Sumeruu in is a nice and new outlet opened in Dahisar and also very close to the station. They have a variety of dishes ranging from Indian to Italian and even Mexican that they serve. We loved their ambience too! Started with achari mojito which was a twist with a normal mojito! Loved it all right Dr Rupas gingeale was another great drink. It has got a nice ginger touch to this. Yoghurt and cheese ke kebab was a nice combination of kebab with Dahi and cheese and accompanied this by butter roti and naan. Ordered an ice cream of thandai flavour at the end. Great at the end. Overview we loved the place and a must recommend