Be it a cheat meal date or a fit-fam meetup, we can always think of a reason to opt for smoothies and shakes. Bookmark this guide to joints serving some of the most delicious shakes and smoothies in Mumbai.
Shake It Up: Treat Yourself To Great Shakes & Smoothies In The City
Bunty Juice Corner
This one’s for the hardcore Bollywood fans. Known for their juices (all served with a Bollywood twist) they’ve won a loyal set of customers for their shakes too. Head over to enjoy a pocket-friendly snack of shakes and comfort food.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Bomberry
This tiny outlet in Tardeo serves mouthwatering shakes, juices, frappes, iced tea and more. Check out their berry shakes for a healthy, filling snack. All their juices and shakes are made with fresh fruit. They also have comfort food in the form of hot corns, sandwiches and frankie rolls.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Drunken Monkey
This juice bar is a popular haunt for fitness freaks who’re particular about the calories that they’re consuming. They can choose from a wide range of juices and smoothies, and for the rest of us there are some great shakes and sandwiches too!
#LBBTip- they have board games too, so you can always head down with a large group for some down time.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Frozen Bottle
This cosy café on Linking Road is heaven for dessert lovers thanks to their shakes and cakes. We’d highly recommend this for those who’re craving a glass of thick, chocolaty milkshake. In fact, we love their Belgian chocolate ice cream shake too!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Bombay Salad Company
It doesn’t get any healthier than this! Head over to this cute salad bar in Bandra and check out the smoothie menu for a satisfying snack or post-workout meal. The ingredients, calories and macros are mentioned on the menu too. Their yogurt muesli smoothie is fabulous!
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Shake Shop
If you need a sugar rush, a glass of their thick shakes will do the job. An extensive menu comprised of soft, creamy, thick milkshakes will spoil you for choice, so we’d recommend coming in with a big group and trying a bit of everything! They also have a menu for smoothies.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Birdsong- The Organic Café
As the name suggests, this is your go-to option for healthy, organic smoothies and shakes. Drop by for a date, or a post-workout meal or even a work meeting, and enjoy some of the tastiest, healthiest shakes in town (with zero guilt!)
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
