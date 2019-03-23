Shake It Up: Treat Yourself To Great Shakes & Smoothies In The City

Be it a cheat meal date or a fit-fam meetup, we can always think of a reason to opt for smoothies and shakes. Bookmark this guide to joints serving some of the most delicious shakes and smoothies in Mumbai.

Bunty Juice Corner

This one’s for the hardcore Bollywood fans. Known for their juices (all served with a Bollywood twist) they’ve won a loyal set of customers for their shakes too. Head over to enjoy a pocket-friendly snack of shakes and comfort food. 

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Bunty Juice Corner

4.2

Sai Sadan, 6, Chandavarkar Lane, Borivali West, Mumbai

Bomberry

This tiny outlet in Tardeo serves mouthwatering shakes, juices, frappes, iced tea and more. Check out their berry shakes for a healthy, filling snack. All their juices and shakes are made with fresh fruit. They also have comfort food in the form of hot corns, sandwiches and frankie rolls. 

Fast Food Restaurants

Bomberry

4.2

Hormazd Mansion, Ground Floor, Shop 5, Opp. Bhatia Hospital, Tardeo, Mumbai

Drunken Monkey

This juice bar is a popular haunt for fitness freaks who’re particular about the calories that they’re consuming. They can choose from a wide range of juices and smoothies, and for the rest of us there are some great shakes and sandwiches too!

#LBBTip- they have board games too, so you can always head down with a large group for some down time.

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Drunken Monkey

4.4

Emerald Plaza, Shop 16, Block 1, Hiranadani Meadows, Thane West, Maharashtra

Frozen Bottle

This cosy café on Linking Road is heaven for dessert lovers thanks to their shakes and cakes. We’d highly recommend this for those who’re craving a glass of thick, chocolaty milkshake. In fact, we love their Belgian chocolate ice cream shake too!

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Frozen Bottle

4.1

Shop D-7, 1st & 16th Cross Road, Khar, Mumbai

Bombay Salad Company

It doesn’t get any healthier than this! Head over to this cute salad bar in Bandra and check out the smoothie menu for a satisfying snack or post-workout meal. The ingredients, calories and macros are mentioned on the menu too. Their yogurt muesli smoothie is fabulous! 

Casual Dining

Bombay Salad Co.

4.5

Shop 1, 16th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Shake Shop

If you need a sugar rush, a glass of their thick shakes will do the job. An extensive menu comprised of soft, creamy, thick milkshakes will spoil you for choice, so we’d recommend coming in with a big group and trying a bit of everything! They also have a menu for smoothies.

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Shake Shop

4.5

Shop 4, Nebula CHS, Andheri West, Mumbai

Birdsong- The Organic Café

As the name suggests, this is your go-to option for healthy, organic smoothies and shakes. Drop by for a date, or a post-workout meal or even a work meeting, and enjoy some of the tastiest, healthiest shakes in town (with zero guilt!) 

Cafes

Birdsong Organic Cafe

4.1

Shop 1-5, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

