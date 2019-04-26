Sunday Brunch?A Lot Is Cooking Inside This Little Blue Door!Check It Out ASAP

Brunch at this cosy Mediterranean restaurant in Andheri is always a good idea! Brunches here get a little more exciting with a relaxed setting, a karaoke station, good food & addictive games. Along with sips of sangria & beer, desserts here are especially divine. Also, scrumptious food is served warm at your table by a courteous staff! The Little Door is a great place to tuck in, relax & spend a lazy Sunday at their brunch tables but be sure to book in advance since they run out real fast! Price: INR 797 + taxes (without alcohol), INR 1297 + taxes (with beer and sangria), and INR 1497 + taxes (with unlimited food and alcohol) Timings: Noon to 4 PM PS: Please check for the buffet rates with the restaurant as they are subject to change without an intimation.
