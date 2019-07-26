Enjoy Your Sunday Brunch pool side with a little view of the sea

The Square is a Buffet Restaurant at Novotel which is partly facing the poolside with a little view of the sea. The staff is very kind and courteous and always smiling. The food spread is good and so are the desserts. I tried their Sunday Brunch. They have a live grill counter facing the pool area. They have a little of everything. Chinese, Italian, Mexican, American and Indian. Salads and dips were excellent. Quite a few to choose from. I tried Black Garlic for the 1st time and it was so good. Well marinated and pickled. Loved the Burrata and Fruit Salad. This was specially made for me. The small cucumber canopies were excellent too. -The Chinese spread was good. The fried rice, Noodles, Gravy, Dimsum and delicious baby corn, water chestnuts, mushroom stirfry made for me. -Enjoy colourful Nachos with a delicious pineapple jalapeno salsa and tomato salsa not forgetting the cheese sauce. They have a live Pasta counter. You can try some Pizza too. I tried the Arancini here. -The Indian spread had Chaat, Farsan and mains. Dhokla, Samosa, Potli, Patra, Khandvi and Fafda. My husband feasted on it. -Loved the Veg Dum Biryani. It not only looked great but tasted fantastic. The Dal Makhani was delicious too. Loved it. -Coming to desserts, loved the Sugar Free Brownie. It was crumbly and so good. The spread was really good. They have a small activity area for children. They can play on a trampoline or paint pots. Overall a lovely experience.