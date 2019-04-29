Sunday Brunch With A Mesmerising View Of The Arabian Sea

Maffys is an Arabian Mediterranean sea facing restaurant recently opened in the posh locality of South Mumbai, in the bylanes of Getaway of India. Maffys serves the authentic flavours cuisines from the parts of Central Asian countries like Turkish, Lebanese, Arabian, Bahraini, Morrocan, Iranian and Mediterranean. The hospitality was top notch and the staff was well trained and very efficient and the service was prompt. All the servers were wearing the vibrant Turkish red cap which was damn cool. Especially Mr Vijendra was very helpful during our visit and helped us with his recommendation and made our experience at the restaurant more pleasant. The restaurant also offers an in-house prepared camphor and rose water which promotes multiple health benefits, priced around ₹100 per bottle and the place also has a Moroccan themed interior all over the restaurant. It is surely an ideal place to spend quality time with your loved once indulging yourself in irresistible scrumptious Mediterranean food and gazing at the beautiful eye mesmerizing scenic view of the Arabian sea right from the restaurant. The Resturant also has an indoor and outdoor seating available with cosy couches for a bigger group. The prices of the dishes were nominal and pocket-friendly. Absolutely worth for the money to dine in with such a scenic view We Ordered : -Mocktails Red Sangrias inspired Ting tong guava Passion potion Love of Persian saffron -Appetizers & mains Kefta Red Hummus. Maffys Meaty Mumbai Connection Maffys House Salad Chargrilled Rubiyan Tikka Maffys Mumbai Tawa Gosht Pide In the end, the Dessert Baklava lollipop and Nutty Chocolate Falafel & kibbeh which I Highly recommend.