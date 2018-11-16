Weekend Plans: Check Out The Sunday Drunch Menu At This Restaurant

I had an amazing Sunday afternoon trying the drunch menu of Out of the Blue in Khar West. There was a great variety along with a suitable ambience that included well-done decor along with live music. The highlight and my favourite part was the unlimited sangria that came pouring in with my meal. I started off my meal by ordering an appetiser, nachos with cheese, moving on to then check out their buffet spread. It consisted of barf potatoes, beetroot sliders, cheesy grilled peppers, black spaghetti Pomodoro fresco, mac n' cheese, chicken sliders, lamb stew, and much more! My favourite from the lot is their mac n' cheese, lamb stew, and the cheesy grilled peppers. The dishes were perfect - taste and flavour. And nothing was overcooked! (Something I am very particular about.) I ended the meal by binging on a few cookies and bite-sized chocolate truffles. The gingerbread man cookie was my personal favourite. I'd recommend everyone to try the drunch menu at this restaurant. It's the perfect place to visit on days when you want to have a relaxing binge session.