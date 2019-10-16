Choco Chip Pancakes, Cheesecakes & More, Plan Your Sunday Brunch At Bastian!

Fine Dining

Bastian

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

New Kamal Building, B-1, Opp. National College, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bastian on Sunday’s are a must, it’s a menu that you can choose from that have healthy and delicious dishes to make your Sunday just right, they have Choco Chip pancakes which are super fluffy and a definite try which is only available on Sundays, also try the creme brûlée cheesecake, vegan cheesecake and the main course is filling.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family

