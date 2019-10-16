Bastian on Sunday’s are a must, it’s a menu that you can choose from that have healthy and delicious dishes to make your Sunday just right, they have Choco Chip pancakes which are super fluffy and a definite try which is only available on Sundays, also try the creme brûlée cheesecake, vegan cheesecake and the main course is filling.
Choco Chip Pancakes, Cheesecakes & More, Plan Your Sunday Brunch At Bastian!
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 4200
- Wi-Fi Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae, Big Group, Family
