You Can Get Esbeda Bags At Sunway Leather House At A 50% Discount

Accessories

Sunway Leather House

Kemps Corner, Mumbai

37, Maskati Corner, Altamount Road, Kemps Corner, Tardeo, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

You get amazing Esbeda bags here, and that too with a lot of variety. The quality of the bags is premium. It is as good as an investment. You also get cute card holders and wallets with a number of patterns and colours. They also have beautiful Indian-wear clutches and bags to go for marriages and family functions.

What's My Pro Tip?

Want to buy a new bag but running short of cash? Run to Sunway store at Kemps Corner which sells Esbeda bags at 50% discount flat, all the time.

Anything Else

They have a collection which spans all possible occasions.

