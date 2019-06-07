Superb Place With Great Menu To Gorge On Yummy Food

London Taxi – Frankly didn’t expect too many green shoots from this place prior to my visit but this place got me all high with great food, drinks, ambience and service. We friends thought to have got together last Sunday afternoons and luckily upon reaching there, we were the only ones (around 12:45 and crowd started coming in towards 1:30-2:00 pm). Our server Mr Abbey was a great help throughout the time and not only he recommended us some really fancy dishes (they have introduced a lot of new dishes) but also great service throughout. You will love the ambience, great bar setup on one side, nice music throughout the time and in afternoons the place is so vibrant and well lit with natural lights. We had a couple of drinks, like: -LIIT (Rating 5/5). -Divine Passion (Rating 4/5). -Smokey Rum Old Fashioned (Rating 5/5). -English Breakfast (Rating 4/5). So their in-house/signature cocktails were pretty fine, not great on alcohol content may be because there’s too much of drama happening in the ingredients, however, their classic cocktails were spot on. Just loved how meticulously the drink was prepped and it was completely worth the penny charged. In terms of food, we had: -Prawns Thai Broth (Rating 5/5): From what I heard my other mate said it was heavenly, though it was such a simple dish, the presentation was spot on and packed with full flavours. -Watermelon Feta Salad (Rating 5/5): Had too much of olive around. Like Olive Puree, Olive Powder, Olive Tuile Balsamic Dressing, Feta Mousse and more and yet it was delicious to have. -Jalapeno Cream Chicken (Rating 5/5): It is a must order a dish and something that you need to have asap when it's hot as the cheddar is so soul satisfying in the mouth when it's hot with big chunky chicken pieces. -Butter Garlic Prawns (Rating 5/5): These were the best starter out there that day and I saw the persons at other table ordered this same dish twice giving a validation that it’s a winner dish. -Shammi On Brioche Bun (Rating 3/5): It had some extra masala innit which made it not appetizing worthy may be a bad day for us. -Cream Cheese Brocolli (Rating 5/5): These are one of my favourites and these good marinade cream cheesy broccoli were well tandoored and blue cheese mayo with beetroot bachdi was yummy to have. -Bombay Kheema Pav (Rating 5/5): It was the only main I tried and it was pleasantly delighted with the right amount of masalas, crunchy tandoored pav as an accompaniment and onion garnishes with a sunny side up on top. Lastly for desserts we had: -Passion Fruit Yogurt Sorbet (Rating 5/5). -Dark Belgian Chocolate & Whiskey Mousse (Rating 5/5). -Elder Flower Panna Cotta (Rating 4/5) which on overall basis had the most pleasing presentation be it the wobbly soft pannacotta to salted chocolate and whiskey mouse and equally well-done yoghurt sorbet. This place has won my heart and a place that I would love to visit again and again. I rate this place a 5.