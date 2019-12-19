We Found A Store In Bandra That Sells All Things Superhero And You Will Love It

Situated right next to Hi Choice Bag Centre on Hill Road in Bandra stands Beyond 2000 Plus, a small shop that will appeal to the superhero loving part of your brain, and how! A shop that might otherwise not even grab your attention, Beyond 2000 Plus has done up the outside of their shop with tshirts from both, Marvel and DC universe. Can you imagine The Hulk begging to grab your attention and pull you inside the shop to check out one of the most amazing collection of t-shirts, pajamas and more? That's what we're talking about. The shop, that barely has enough space for 2-3 people inside at any given point of time, is a hoarder of superhero t-shirts (Batman and Captain America lie here in bulk), and t-shirts with popular TV show characters (expect to find Joey not willing to share his food), cartoon characters from the 90s (Dexter still wanting to blow up DeeDee's world) and more. The t-shirts are very reasonably priced between INR 400 and INR 700. We also found a large collection of funky pyjamas (hello, PJ parties) and track pants (well, gotta get up and jog for that bod), both at INR 595 - INR 795. And, if you love caps, you must check out their vast collection (INR 175 - INR 595) that you can even see from the outside. The shopkeepers are really friendly and will go out of their way to show you plenty of options if you didn't like what you see and are willing to exchange it in case the size doesn't fit. It's time to indulge in some reasonable and really worthwhile shopping, folks!