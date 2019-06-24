*Maa Anjani Pav Bhaji Centre* This place is recommended and famous for their best Black Pav Bhaji, Kothmir Masala Pav & Chamcham Masala Pav. They also have special Surti style pav bhaji which is prepared with olive oil. Yes, you have heard right! Surti Pav Bhaji in olive oil is truly and equally delicious taste wise. Apart from pav bhaji try cheese puddla and sandwiches which are describe best alternatives. With the average ambience and ample sitting arrangements, this place is crowded for their uniqueness.
Surti Style Special Pav Bhaji At This Popular Eatery In Borivali
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group
