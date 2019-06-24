Surti Style Special Pav Bhaji At This Popular Eatery In Borivali

Fast Food Restaurants

Maa Anjani Pav Bhaji Centre

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Avanti Building, Shop 1 & 2, Shimpoli Road, Haridas Nagar, Borivali West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

*Maa Anjani Pav Bhaji Centre* This place is recommended and famous for their best Black Pav Bhaji, Kothmir Masala Pav & Chamcham Masala Pav. They also have special Surti style pav bhaji which is prepared with olive oil. Yes, you have heard right! Surti Pav Bhaji in olive oil is truly and equally delicious taste wise. Apart from pav bhaji try cheese puddla and sandwiches which are describe best alternatives. With the average ambience and ample sitting arrangements, this place is crowded for their uniqueness.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

