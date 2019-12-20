Designer Kurtis, Dresses & Capes: This Store In Mulund Helps You Slay Everyday

Mulund has been on our minds for the longest time and when we paid it a visit, we found a goldmine. If designer kurtis are your jam then Suumaya is the first place you should head to. We tell you why. This designer store inside Mulund's R Mall has a mix of Indo-western and traditional kurtis and tops that are not just affordable but also very trendy. The kurtis start at INR 2,000 and we love the color combinations. A few of them have overlays and shrugs on them that make for a very boho look. The best part is that the staff at Suumaya helps you choose the right thing for your wardrobe, and is very courteous. So keeping this store handy might be one of the best shopping decisions you've made. Oh and they've also got another branch in Malad that you can check out in case Mulund is too far for you.