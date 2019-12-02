With Swanky Interiors & Scrumptious Food, This Outlet Surely Doesn't Disappoint!

Huge and swanky defines The Flying Saucer. It has an alfresco section which is rooftop n is equally lit. We preferred to sit in the lounge area. The music was groovy. The interiors are stylish. We ordered, * Perfect Man: A whiskey-based cocktail which had avocado, yoghurt, lime and pistachio syrup. A very different combination I’ve ever tried in a cocktail. The consistency was very thick like a smoothie but found it a tad light on alcohol content. * Dumplings: Mockduck n mushroom gyoza. These were perfect and yummy. So yummy that wish they were more in quantity. * Paneer makhani pizza: Thin crust pizza with makhani gravy n soft chunks of paneer. A good amount of cheese. A pleasant experience. Would love to try more food next time.