Bring Some Lucknow Chikan Into Your Wardrobe From This Dadar Shop

Lucknow chikan kurtas are a wardrobe staple, don't you think? Fortunately, they also come in different colours, so there's a lot to pick and choose from. While heading out one evening, we stumbled upon Swati Lucknowi in the busy streets of Dadar. IIt's a small store with a crazy variety. Truly, a breath of fresh air. They have chikankari kurtas in both cotton and georgette, and the starting price for the ones in cotton is INR 500. It's run by an old couple who'd happily show you their favorites from the shop. The longer kurtis start at INR 1,500 and they can be worn to work or even a small function that doesn't require too much dressing up. This tiny store is a must-visit for every true fan of Lucknowi chikan kurtas, and we'd recommend it because it delivers good quality without burning a hole in the pocket.