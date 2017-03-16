Loved Dirty Dancing? Go Ballroom Dancing Once A Week At This Mumbai Academy

Been a fan of Dirty Dancing? Well, it’s time to take your eyes off the screen and indulge in some yourself {now please get your mind back on track, thank you very much}. TVBI specialises in teaching ballroom dancing and is spearheaded by dancer duo Diago Pereira and Reesha Dhulap. At their beginner’s level classes {where we should all be, really} they teach six forms of ballroom dances – the waltz, jive, cha cha, rumba, samba and tango, and conduct classes once a week for two hours each. Their motto is simple- whether you have two left feet or not, dancing is for everyone and is a great way to both, get fit and de-stress. In fact, their classes are designed for working adults who have no background in dancing. They say that you leave your apprehensions at the door and get mesmerised with the amazing dance moves for two hours every week. Ballroom dancing comes with its share of benefits- it improves your posture, gives you goo body balance and has various other psychological benefits too. At the beginner’s level, you’re taught all of the six forms in eight sessions. The TVBI conducts two-hour long classes once a week at four locations across Mumbai – Charni Road West, Prabhadevi, Bandra West and Andheri West, and it will cost you INR 4,500 for eight sessions. For more information on these classes and to contact TVBI, click here.