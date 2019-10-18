A One Stop Destination For All Your Sweet & Chaat Cravings!

Sweet Shops

Jhama Sweets

Chembur, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sadhuram Jhamamal Chowk, Dr. CG Road, Chembur East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Jhama Sweets don't require any introduction. Almost everyone is familiar with the name. Jhama sweets serve fresh mithai no doubts! But it is also very popular for its chaat menu. Dahi puri and Dahi wada are a must-try here. Generous amounts dahi is poured! Even the quantity is pretty nice plus garam garam jalebis are the all-time favs too. Hygiene is top-notch! Highly recommended place!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

