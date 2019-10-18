A One Stop Destination For All Your Sweet & Chaat Cravings!

Jhama Sweets don't require any introduction. Almost everyone is familiar with the name. Jhama sweets serve fresh mithai no doubts! But it is also very popular for its chaat menu. Dahi puri and Dahi wada are a must-try here. Generous amounts dahi is poured! Even the quantity is pretty nice plus garam garam jalebis are the all-time favs too. Hygiene is top-notch! Highly recommended place!