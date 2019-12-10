Sweet Tooth?The Bombay Churros Has Got You Covered!

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

The Bombay Churros

Mahim, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Vaibhav Mahim Building, Shop 3, Opp. Noble Plus Pharmacy, Mahim West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Bombay Churros is for all sweet tooth lovers. The chocolaty yum churros will make you fall in love with desserts & the thick shakes will split you amazed. The place is good for food with delicious desserts! So, what are you waiting for? Drop by this dessert cafe now!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

Other Outlets

The Bombay Churros

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.5

Meera CHS, Shop 7, Near Mega Mall, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Bombay Churros

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
3.0

Shop 2, Anant Society, Dashratlal Joshi Lane, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Bombay Churros

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.2

High Street Pheonix, Shop 5, Next To Skyzone East Entrance, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default
Dessert Parlours

The Bombay Churros

Mahim, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Vaibhav Mahim Building, Shop 3, Opp. Noble Plus Pharmacy, Mahim West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 3 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

The Bombay Churros

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.5

Meera CHS, Shop 7, Near Mega Mall, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Bombay Churros

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
3.0

Shop 2, Anant Society, Dashratlal Joshi Lane, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Bombay Churros

Lower Parel, Mumbai
4.2

High Street Pheonix, Shop 5, Next To Skyzone East Entrance, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

image-map-default