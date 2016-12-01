Sweeten The Deal: Six Home-Grown Honey Brands You Need To Try Out

How many times have you seen celebrities on TV asking us to substitute sugar with honey? While they may be marketing a specific product, they’re also making a lot of sense. Honey is a natural sweetener that—if taken without preservatives—works wonders for the body. You can have it raw to cure colds, add it to smoothies, drizzle some on a scoop of ice cream and do a million other things.

The next time you’re looking to buy a jar of honey, keep these organic local brands in mind. They provide a healthier product that is way better than store-bought ones. Trust me, you will notice the difference as soon as you taste them.