Sweeten The Deal: Six Home-Grown Honey Brands You Need To Try Out

How many times have you seen celebrities on TV asking us to substitute sugar with honey? While they may be marketing a specific product, they’re also making a lot of sense. Honey is a natural sweetener that—if taken without preservatives—works wonders for the body. You can have it raw to cure colds, add it to smoothies, drizzle some on a scoop of ice cream and do a million other things.

The next time you’re looking to buy a jar of honey, keep these organic local brands in mind. They provide a healthier product that is way better than store-bought ones. Trust me, you will notice the difference as soon as you taste them.

Under The Mango Tree

This non-profit organisation works with farmers across the country to bring good quality honey to your doorstep. The queen bee of the company, Vijaya Pastala, realised that the little communities in India collected and made a variety of honey, while the one you and I eat is the standard flavour. She thought of getting those different varieties into our lives, and help farmers make a decent living out of it as well. Some of the versions that they sell include Wild Forest, Dessert Blossom, and Litchi, among several others.

Where: Buy it here

Societe Naturelle

Societe Naturelle has partnered with various stores to sell their products. They have a wide range of beautiful honey with unique flavours like eucalyptus, acacia, mustard, and ginger, to name a few. Apart from being super yummy, they have brilliant medicinal qualities that keep you healthy. Perfect for those who have oats and green tea as their meals.

Where: Buy it here

Nirvaaha

This site is a one-stop destination for all your organic food. While you can order online, they also have a shop in Delhi. They sell two kinds of honey: Forest and Farm. Forest is a bit sour in taste, as it has more pollen in it, but it’s also more medicinal; the latter tastes like the one we usually eat, and is preservative-free. They tend to make organic food really interesting by regularly organising pop-up cafes and events. Fun and food; best of both worlds!

Where: Buy it here

Pahadi Local

Jessica Jayne started this homegrown wellness brand in Mumbai, and now she is known throughout the country for her products. Apart from hair oils that nourish your scalp, she also produces healthy chips and two delicious honey flavours; Jamun and Multi-Floral. Their packaging has a lovely minimalist look that will make you want to order everything!

Where: Buy it here

True Elements

Giving you four variants of honey, True Elements has established itself as a fantastic local brand. You can go for the acacia flavour if you like it super sweet. There’s also Neem Honey if you’re diabetic and looking for additional medicinal benefits. Sore throat? Turn to the Ginger flavour. If nothing suits you, go for the good old raw version that is rich and warm. And those who love shots, try their honey shots!

Where: Buy it here

Honey Twigs

Now this a new way to have honey. Coming in small tube-like containers, they are easy to carry around and use. Just slurp while you’re going to work or for a run. The ingredients are sourced from the Himalayas, and that’s what makes it so good in taste. Try their litchi version and go gaga over it every morning for breakfast!

Where: Buy it here

This article originally appeared on The Hauterfly.