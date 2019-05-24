Switch To Healthy Habits By Ordering From This Super Cool Outlet Now

Having over 9 delivery outlets across Mumbai, Healthie, as the name suggests, is a concept outlet which supplies Healthy Food, Sandwiches, Salads, and Juices as well as a combination of Super Thalis to make the meal delicious along with healthy. I tried their delivery and the order process was smooth and the meal came on time and was warm too. Below is what I had ordered: # Veg. Black Beast: A black multigrain 6” baked bread (similar to the subway) which had grilled paneer, tomato slices, basil, mint and yogurt mustard spread. It as really nice. # Beet It Thali: A super Healthie thali which comprised of beetroot rotis/parathas, a protein-rich palak paneer (cottage cheese) sabji, freshly chopped salad, and cooling yogurt. Loved the taste. Overall, definitely try Healthie and switch to healthier food habits. The food is packed in nice packets and delivered spill-proof; food came in good condition.