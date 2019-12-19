Getaway Goals: Live Inside Cozy Cottages In The Coastal Town Of Dapoli

This one's around 4 kilometres away from the Dapoli Bus Depot and has been in the scene for over ten years. Their Russian wooden cottages for INR 6,500 are beautiful! They're built using imported pine wood from Russia, and have a high ceiling. There's an attached wooden balcony facing the valley and the staff serves a welcome drink on arrival at the cottage. They also have a deluxe room for INR 4,000, that's made using natural red laterite stones. And in case you've planned a fam-jam, book their family suite starting from INR 7,000.

Sylvan also has a huge swimming pool for you to beat the heat, a spacious garden, a game room for you to have some fun, and offers a free parking space in case you're bringing your car. You can keep it light when it comes to food, and relish a simple home-cooked meal at their in-house restaurant.