Taftoon: A Rich And Nostalgic Culinary Experience

Casual Dining

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen

Bandra East, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Naman Centre, C-31 & 32, Opp. Dena Bank, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Recently went to Taftoon for lunch with a friend, and ended up having a hearty meal. The place is beautiful, minimalistic interiors and pastel muted shades dominating all around. Of all the dishes that I tried there, I would especially like to mention their Murgi Rezala and Daab Chingri. Being a Bengali, I have a nostalgic connection with these dishes. To be able to get that in a premium place in Mumbai was a big deal for me. And both the dishes were executed beautifully by the Chef. The taftoons were all amazing and went well with our choice of Mains dishes. I really enjoyed their dessert, Kashmiri Shufta, with almonds and honey and mango ice cream. A highly recommended dish at Taftoon.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

