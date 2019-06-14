Taftoon: A Rich And Nostalgic Culinary Experience

Recently went to Taftoon for lunch with a friend, and ended up having a hearty meal. The place is beautiful, minimalistic interiors and pastel muted shades dominating all around. Of all the dishes that I tried there, I would especially like to mention their Murgi Rezala and Daab Chingri. Being a Bengali, I have a nostalgic connection with these dishes. To be able to get that in a premium place in Mumbai was a big deal for me. And both the dishes were executed beautifully by the Chef. The taftoons were all amazing and went well with our choice of Mains dishes. I really enjoyed their dessert, Kashmiri Shufta, with almonds and honey and mango ice cream. A highly recommended dish at Taftoon.