Taftoon: An Experience You Definitely Can’t Miss

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen is a paradise for some authentic Kashmiri and Persian cuisine. The flavours and recipes are as authentic as could be. The place serves some delicious Kashmiri cuisine and Persian cuisine. I loved the presentation and the warmth with which they serve their food. Special mention to the mushroom soup called the Dhingri Shorba. I loved this the most! A not to miss was the railway kosha chops. These were lamp chops nicely marinated with Kashmiri masalas and were so succulent and juicy that I didn’t even feel it was mutton. Also, the chotey chole kulche are as close to Amritsar wale chole kulche as they possibly can be. In the mains definitely try the kofta al yakhni which is a bottle gourd kofta made in a kadhi like gravy with a predominant taste of mustard oil. The tawa keema bothi and goalondo steamer curry were my favourites. The bread is just the best. My personal favourites were the khamiri roti and the laal nan. With the khamiri roti being a lil sweet and the laal naan being a lil masaledar with spices. The highlights are the desserts! The mango shufta Is a must try. Shufta basically means deep-fried dry fruits with white honey flavoured with saffron served along with mango ice cream. The Kaju ki kulfi is a kulfi made with kaju and served along with falooda and gulkand made with figs.