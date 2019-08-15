Drop By This Place In Colaba For An Incredible Night!

Takatak dinner at garageinccolaba, a place located at the most glam area of Mumbai i.e. Colaba causeway. Spacious and lavish place, super classy ambience and most comfortable sitting. The crowd too was decent and the place had a different vibe which enriched the dinner experience. The best part was it was a karaoke night, it had a big screen and any interested customer was given the freedom to sing the song and make the atmosphere more blissful. Along with the flash of lyrics the whole song video was played which enriched the experience to some another level. Staff was very courteous and was prompt in suggesting good dishes. I started with: -Mocktails: 1. Berry Blast, which had ice above the drinks which was so damn tasty that I couldn’t stop myself of having it full in one go 2. Apple Cinamontini which was looking simple but the taste was super amazing -Starter 3. Jalapeno Cheese Cigars Appetizers, which was super yum and cheesy and was served with mayo souse so the combination of it made the dish super yum 4. Crispy Chilli Potatoes which was damn tasty and had that spicy crunch in it which made simple potatoes a delicacy 5. Japanese Katsu, damn soft and was so tasty that I started gulping it to have more and more. The outer layer was so tasty and soft that it was fun eating it 6. Pao Bhaji Tartlets was also yum served on a basket-shaped tartlet with cheese fillings inside and was really yum Main course: 7. The OMG Burger, the sight itself of the burger brought an expression on my face of OMG, really super big and had to request the staff to cut it into two pieces to be able to eat it. 8. Garage Special Paste was served in a white and pink sauce and taste truly were yum. The pasta was cooked very well so enjoyed having it -Deserts 9. Ice Cream Scoop. Indeed simple but trust me most effective. Truly marvellous time and delicious dinner made my day. Must visit 💞