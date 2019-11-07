Take Yourself On A World Wide Food Tasting Experience In Bkc!

One of the best places in BKC to have stunning food spanning in multiple cuisines. Gateway taproom is famous for beers, but they have equally good mocktails and juices. The food is exceptional and top-notch. They serve almost every cuisine. American, Continental, Italian. You name it. Must try: Stuffed Mushrooms, Beer Batter Prawns, Bacon Wrapped Sausages, Shredded Duck Crostini, Sundried Tomatoes and Scamorza, Chicken Meatball Spaghetti, 8 hours Vraised Tenderloin, Vegetarian & Chicken Burger, Financier, Tres Leches. Gateway taproom has its food figured out. They pay attention to every little detail. From making sure all the meats are juicy and perfectly cooked, be it chicken, bacon, or buff, they even gave the mushroom dish such a juicy texture that I didn't miss eating meat for a second. I was especially blown away by desserts! The Tres Leches and Financier are out of this world. To make the best out of this place, come with your family or a large crowd :)