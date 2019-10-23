Talking Toes Has Statement Footwear You've Gotta Buy!

Talking Toes will sort you out when it comes to quirky, boho footwear. Think footwear in fun colours with many elements that amp up the ante - tassels, mirror work, felt work, sequins and more. We also saw quite a few pairs with diamante stones, faux pearls, faux fur and even bow ties, attached to an unassuming pair of Kolhapuris!

These shoes are conversation starters, and you'll be buying outfits that'll go with them! They create footwear that's got a distinctive individualistic flair, so you probably won't get your everyday usual work-wear pair from Talking Toes. We think these make for killer gifts too, especially for that flamboyant friend/family member.

The range starts at INR 1299, and goes up higher when it comes to the more OTT, stylized stuff.