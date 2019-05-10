Tamasha: A Bar With Some Glamour, Bling, Music And A Great Menu

Mumbai as a city can amaze you with its passion for some of the finest FNB destinations across cuisines and cultures. This brings us the TAMASHA a modern Restrobar from the big capital which has now had its presence in the most happening destination on Mumbai, Lower Parel. The best thing about TAMASHA is the spacious interiors, OTLA and the large BAR counter along with the hundreds of Edison bulbs hanging from the exposed ceiling creating a spectacular ambience and a loud atmosphere. The large bar counter, chequered table tops, bricks walls, high table chairs, and the rustic wooden flooring makes it more enduring and fascinating. Hailing from a family of exceptional brands such as Lord Of The Drinks, JLWA, Plum, Rocky Star, Teddy Boy etc you are sure to be treated well when it comes to your taste buds. The drinks menu is extensive comprising of molecular cocktail, classic cocktail, house special TAMASHA cocktails and a range of imported brands to select from. The food menu spreads across a multi-cuisine experience all the way from Japanese, Thai, Pan Asian, Indian, Italian, Mediterranean & Grill. The service is quick and the staff is super friendly. The mood, in general, is young, energetic with a lot of EDM and modern tunes spun. Expect a lot of young crowds and a lot of corporates hailing in one of the finest business blocks of Mumbai. Our order, here is what we had tried: Drinks: ▶Love Portion (Smirnoff Vodka, Rum, Lemon Juice, Cherry Liquor, Smoke Cinnamon in Lychee Juice – Essentially a Lychee flavoured drink) Rated - 4/5 ▶Melon Cooler (Fresh Watermelon, Kaffir lime, Sour Mix, Basil, Soda. Nonalcoholic) Rated – 5/5 Starters, Mains, Dessert ▶Wasabi Prawns (Hot Wasabi, Crispy Prawns, Honey glazed Mayo) Rated – 5/5 ▶Magic Prawns (Butter Garlic tossed Chettinad Prawns, South Indian Mangalorean Style) Rated – 5/5 ▶Pot of Thai Red Curry Non-Veg Rated – 4/5 ▶Kung Pao Hot Pot (Kung Pao Hot Pot with Tofu and Kimchi) Rated – 5/5 ▶Dark chocolate mousse cake bottle (This dessert was so light and filling at the same time. The mousse texture was soft, gentle yet firm enough and the flavours were awesome) Rated – 5/5 Overall: ▶Ambience – 5/5 ▶Food – 4/5 ▶Drinks – 4/5 ▶Quantity – 5/5 ▶Presentation – 4/5 ▶Service – 5/5 ▶Value F Money – 5/5