Enjoy The Beautiful Vibe Over An Amazing Meal At Tamasha

Tamasha located in Lower Parel is a true gem to visit, enjoy and have an amazing dining experience. A very hip place with charming interiors, the beautiful decor of lights and an attractive vibe! Service is great and staff is welcoming! Coming to food, the quality and quantity of food here is unbeatable! Truly delicious and every one item that I ate was worth its price and worth eating! So we ordered- Mocktails Spiced maiden- true to its name very savoury and spicy guava and pineapple based mocktail with a dash of spice and lemon along with salty twist! 5/5 Pacific blue- a blue sparkling drink with lychee flavour was very soothing and refreshing! 5/5 Sundowner- this had a very rich taste and is my personal favorite. A drink made using pineapple and lemon garnished with coriander and pineapple. Very tasty and cool! 5/5 *highly recommended Starters- Tandoori non-veg sampler: wow! Best in terms of presentation and taste, warm and soft chicken kebabs, galaoti seekhs and fish tikkas stood up to my expectations with superb taste and marination. The flavourful chutney served along was the Cherry on the cake! Highly recommended. Thai basil chicken: lovely preparation which had a well-segregated flavour of each component, minty flavour of basil, sweet and spicy flavour of thai spices and steamy flavour of chicken which altogether made this dish super awesome! The quantity was good! Bacon man and cheese bites: Bacon Mac and Cheese poppers are downright drool-worthy. My personal favorite amongst all and aptly cheesy and juicy. Won my heart! Main course Vodka chicken biryani dekh tamasha: This was a delight to have, tandoori biryani served with dough covering on the top of the vessel, along with raita, papad and salad were mindblowing. The aroma of it when served was astonishing and it made my stomach growl! Perfectly cooked with well-balanced flavours and properly marinated chicken pieces was perfect in all sense. A must-have! Desserts- Melody brownies- warm nutty and soft fluffy brownies served with dark chocolate ice cream was heaven on earth. A perfect dessert to end the meal with! Vanilla icecream truffle- vanilla scoops with chocolate cake and chocolate sauce is to die for! Quantity of his dessert is really good to suffice two to three people. My friends and I had a very great time here. This place is worth a visit!