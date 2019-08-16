Tanatan Dadar: Unapologetically & Opulently Indian

Tanatan has already established a reputation as a fine dining destination in Mumbai with its Juhu outlet. So when I heard that it has opened up a second location in Dadar, I just had to give it a visit! Located right across the iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan, Tanatan in the Shivaji Park area is hard-to-miss. The interior is a fun mix of quirkiness with elegance. There is a beautiful indoor seating area, with a small stage for live music (which was also going on yesterday evening when I went). The outdoor seating space, with covered rooftop, is equally spacious and beautifully done up. The furniture and the cutlery also match the opulence of the entire place. The food is primarily and unapologetically modern Indian cuisine From Neer Appam to Garlic Naan, from Prawns Gassi to Paneer Achaari, the menu was pretty comprehensive. The bar menu was also delightful, with some pretty good options in their Signature Cocktails section. Mexican Nasha and Sharabi Kawa are the two cocktails that you absolutely must order. They both are strong, packs a punch and are great in the presentation. If you like your drink to ve a little light and soothing, Gin in a Bottle is another good option. Among the appetisers, I enjoyed their Khow Suey Samosa, a vegetarian deconstructed version of the classic khow suey flavours. Zafrani Tangdi was another favourite of mine. The chicken legs were perfectly charred and were absolutely tender and juicy inside. We had Garlic Naan and Butter Chicken for our Mains. It's a classic combination and Tanatan nailed it, especially the naan. We ended our dinner on a sweet high with Matka Rabdi Gulab Jamun, Badam Pista Phirni and Gulab Pista Pannacotta. The rabid and the phirni are absolute knockouts while the pannacotta was okayish. It is eggless, so vegetarians can give it a try though.