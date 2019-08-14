Tanatan at Dadar is the newest addition to their outlets. When it comes to eating an upscale place, I feel location and ambience play a major role in shaping our experience. Of course, the culinary experience is important as well. What I like about Tanatan is that it wins in both of these parameters. Tanatan is located in the most pristine area of Dadar that is Shivaji park. Even if you are new to the place it's easy to locate it with Google maps. It gets super crowded even on weekdays, hence I'd suggest getting a reservation beforehand. Coming to the ambience, the place has a nice antique touch. Everything here contributes to a luxury dining experience. I was in surprise for a live music gig on a Monday evening! Sweet melodious voice complimented my meal here. Coming to food and beverage, I'd say it's not an extensive menu but they have the best of dishes here. Everything from taste to presentation is taken care of. All the appetizers are recommended by me, my personal favourites being beetroot mozzarella seekh kebab and quinoa seekh kebab. For the main course, Dal Bukhara with steamed rice is a must-have. Ended my meal on a sweet note with gulab jamun rabdi. 😊