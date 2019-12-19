A Newbie With A Pretty Decor & Good Food!

I have visited the Tanatan Juhu and I loved it. And thus when I heard about the new place with a new ambience in Dadar, I so wanted to visit this place. I had heard a lot about the new ambience, and I must say it’s superb. I visited this place for lunch with my friends. Located exactly opposite Sena Bhavan, have both outdoor and indoor seating and both were fully air-conditioned. I loved the ambience but my personal favourite is outdoor seating – its fun to sit in natural light with great ambience and A/C. the cooling was perfect. The food we ordered – Sarson Broccoli (3/5) - very well presented but was very dry on the palate. Banjara Murg tikka (5/5) – Soft chicken cubes very well marinated and great in taste. Pomfret Masala fry (3/5) – The Pomfret was very well cooked but wish if they had served in north Indian or Konkan gravy and little more spicy. The masala was not up to my expectation. Plus if they give an option to serve it boneless – it would be great fun to eat and enjoy the fish. Sukha prawns (4/5) – The prawns were juicy and great in taste. The masala was okish Dilli ki galiyon se (5/5)– A mini complete thali – A bowl of dal makhani with butter chicken and laccha paratha. Dal Makhani was very well made and mouthwatering. We just ordered an extra bowl of Dal makhani, as the stomach was full but we were not satisfied and wanted to have more of it. Drinks we ordered – Sharabi Kava – It was with a good content of liquor and very well presented. LIIT – The best drink I had over there. I so enjoyed it that I had to give a repeat order. Desserts we ordered – We wanted to try Gulkand cheesecake but it was not available. Why have things on the menu when you cannot deliver. Sad Matka rabdi gulaab jaamun – It was good in taste, but nothing new. 100% recommend!