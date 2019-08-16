Craving Tandoori Chai? Bookmark These Awesome Spots In The City

This place is said to have turned non-chai people into some serious chai-lovers. This beverage shop in Airoli is famous for chai and bun maska, but you’ll see this tiny placed packed all day as tandoori-chai lovers drop by to enjoy a sip of this elixir as they take a break at work.

Price: INR 20

#LBBTip – drop by for a quick cup of tandoori chai, as this place has no seating arrangement.