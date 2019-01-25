Taste Of Darjeeling Is The Newest Addition To Mumbai's Roadside Momo Scene And We're Going Gaga

We're always hungry for a steaming hot plate of chicken momos and the one above probably is paying heed to our cravings. This little addition to the posh ghau Gully that Versova is, makes our mouths water. Taste of Darjeeling is a little stall of paneer and chicken momos, run by two very humble men from Darjeeling. And you will spot them right opposite to the old Chai Coffi joint near the Versova Beach. They're bang opposite to the cafe, and right next to a bus stop. A month ago, they shifted to the city of dreams to feed the people what they make the best. Usually, momos are served with two chutneys. There's mayonnaise, and then there is the hot schezwan. But these good guys have gone a notch further and introduced groundnut chutney, for you to spice it up even more. While the thought of having this with momos felt like quite a mismatch in our head. But we had to try it to believe in its awesomeness. A plate of eight chicken momos will cost you INR 80, and for the vegetarians, it is INR 60. Their paneer momos come for INR 70. Apart from the white dumplings, they keep healthy Thukpas for INR 80. Their hospitality already bought us, and because we care for your cravings too, here's another roadside authentic momo stall, to add to your list. They start whipping up momos from 6 PM and shut at 9:30 PM. Now go, hog on!