Roots Of India: Must Drop By For Their Lavish Buffet!

Roots of India - the new authentic place to try your cuisine around the globe. A Paneer tikka from the taste of Punjab or the kulcha from the tadka of Rajasthan, this a nice journey towards the Indian culture and it’s flavoured tucked around Times Square Marol. Well done ambience. Green in terms of the plants being used as decor inside. Bar section did up well too. Don’t forget to try the roots of India special cocktail from the bartender which is a must-have. Went in for their buffet, I guess it was around 815 plus taxes which included your welcome drink and the soup/starter/Mains. Started with Paneer Tikka having the Tumeric Marination. Hara Bara Kebab came in okay. For mains went in for the Paneer Pasanda and Veg Makhmali. Complimenting it with the rice and Singapore noodles. Overall, it’s a hidden gem for sure and a must-visit.