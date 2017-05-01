Seafood Lovers, Eat Like A King At Saibini Gomantak For Less Than INR 700

Are you the type who always looks out for a fish joint? And finds the fine dining seafood restaurants just too pricey and the neighbourhood joints too unhygienic? Well, don't you worry. Saibini Gomantak is the perfect place for you. Located at Mahim, this place is a delight for lovers of seafood. One can either opt for an a la carte menu or just go ahead with one of their recommended combos or thalis. We decided to go for a prawn thali and a sukha chicken thali. We were served sol kadhi as a part of the meal. The surmai fry here looked tempting and we decided to order that as an add on. Being a quintessential Konkani, I ordered rice bhaakri with my thaali while my friend went ahead with Vada. He was in a mood for some traditional kombi {chicken} and vadey {fried puris made of rice flour}. We paid less than INR 700 for a meal. And are looking forward to another visit to try another fish combo.