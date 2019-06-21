South Indian food from Dosas to Vadas to Idlis to Upmas and Sheeras everything at Ram Ashrayais is super delicious. They also serve these hot bhajis especially in evenings and it just melts in the mouth. Must visit place in Matunga if you wanna drool upon some South Indian dishes. The pineapple sheera of this place is all time hit!
South Indian Food Can Never Go Wrong At This Popular Restaurant In City
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids, Big Group, Bae
