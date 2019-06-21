South Indian Food Can Never Go Wrong At This Popular Restaurant In City

Fast Food Restaurants

Hotel Ram Ashraya

Matunga, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shreeji Sadan Building, 24, Bhandarkar Road, Matunga East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

South Indian food from Dosas to Vadas to Idlis to Upmas and Sheeras everything at Ram Ashrayais is super delicious. They also serve these hot bhajis especially in evenings and it just melts in the mouth. Must visit place in Matunga if you wanna drool upon some South Indian dishes. The pineapple sheera of this place is all time hit!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Big Group, Bae

