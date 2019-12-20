Tea Lovers, This New Place Is All About Amazing Quick Bites!

Tea terminal is a cosy place with a minimalist ambience near Bombay Stock Exchange, Fort. While there are many "tapris" to enjoy the mighty drink of Mumbai- "Chai", this place offers a lot more with a superb cup of Chai. There is a lot of variety of teas, hot and iced included and the food menu has all innovative tea- time snacks that are amazing. We ordered: Happy Glow tea and "Rose infused ice tea". Happy Glow tea is a blissful concoction of various natural herbs and refreshes you with every sip. Rose infused iced tea, on the other hand, is a well-made concoction of Rose and liquorice, every sip of it makes you yearn for more. The spiced infused Oolong tea A herbal tea with a spicy flavour to it. The taste is really strong and full of flavours. The kadak chai type of herbal tea. Quinoa cranberry upma is a perfect dish for people who are into eating healthy food. Quinoa with its nutritive value and cranberries as antioxidants, this dish offers a healthy snack option for your hunger pangs. Cheesy thecha pav is exactly what it sounds, it's a pav filled with Mirchi thecha, but rather than spiciness of thecha you get a wonderfully balanced taste of cheesy. You could just keep eating it and not feel uncomfortable with spiciness. A must-try if you are at this place. For desserts, we had Mava cake in Masala milk and Tea Caramel Custard are highly recommended at this place: Mava cake and masala milk are two varied items and we were sceptical how would it taste. When the dessert arrived we were first mesmerized by the presentation. The first bite of the dessert was all it took for us to decide this was the best dessert we have tasted. Tea Caramel Custard is a simple Custard infused with Darjeeling tea. Its is the best place to hang out with friends or a short meeting and even budget-friendly.