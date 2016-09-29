A Cordon Bleu Graduate Picks The Ten Must-Have Meals In Mumbai

img-gallery-featured

There’s nothing more comforting than a cutting chai from the guy under your office building or bhel from the chaat-wala bhaiya-ji standing outside your building. Every dish has a special Bombaiya touch. Here, I’ve listed my favourite hidden gems: have you tried them yet?

Momos From Dev

If you love momos, this is the place to be. Close to Sadanand Hotel at Worli Naka, you will find the man with one steamer and a hoard of people. For INR 60 for eight chicken momos, and IN 50 for eight vegetarian momos – all with the best chilli sauce ever.

Seekh Parantha From Nawab

This is located near Kalpana Cinema at LBS Marg. This should be your go-to place for late night bites. It is usually available after 6pm and till the wee hours of morning. The mutton seekh is a delight to all meat-lovers. Tender and cooked to perfection. Try it with the crispy parantha.

Fast Food Restaurants

Nawab Seekh Paratha

4.1

Near Kalpana Cinema, LBS Marg, Kurla West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Irani Chai And Akuri From Cafe Irani Chaii

Breakfast, lunch, snacks or dinner. We love the soft and masaledar akuri and the subtle Irani chai at this tiny café in Mahim. Also, don’t miss the special Iranian haleem they have for Iftaar during the month of Ramzan.

Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe Irani Chaii

4.4

Mangireesh CHS, Shop 9, MMC Road, Mahim, Mumbai

image-map-default

Chicken Bhuna From Hot Seekh

Everyone knows Nice Food Centre, but two lanes away from that is the suburb’s answer to Mohammed Ali Road, all rolled up in one store. From chicken tikka to mutton botis, naan sandwiches to baida rotis and even shawarmas, this place has it all. We recommend the chicken bhuna. At INR 90, it makes for a delicious meal.

Fast Food Restaurants

Hot Seekh

4.1

2nd Hasnabad Lane, Near Nane Bungalow, Opp. Gulam Nabi Manzil, Santacruz West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Allu Puri At Pancham Puri

This place is being run for generations now, and offers lip-smacking home-style food in a very modest atmosphere. They have a range of puri and vegetable combos starting as low as INR 30 and full thalis at INR 60. Our favourite is the simple allu-puri. Note: this place is vegetarian only.

Fast Food Restaurants

Pancham Puriwala

8-10, Perin Nariman Street, Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

Buffalo Wings At Imbiss

With just four to five tables to spare, this is a non-vegetarians heaven. They have no vegetarian option and rightly call themselves a “meat”-ing joint. Our favourite is the Buffalo wings tossed in a hot and sweet BBQ sauce. At INR 310, it serves two people well.

Casual Dining

Imbiss

4.4

Ben O Lil Haven, 14, Opp. Bob Tailor, Waroda Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Magai Paan At Union Park

Located in the lane after Out of the Blue at Khar is this paan shop. He has all the usual paan flavours – including chocolate – but our favourite is the meetha paan, also known as magai. It simply melts in your mouth and is a good solution to those midnight sweet cravings.

Butter Chicken Pizza At Joey's

We really love adding the Indian touch to everything, and this is especially well done at Joey’s. Love Butter chicken? Love pizza? This one’s for you. PS: they also have an option where you can choose four different toppings on one pizza base.

Cafes

Joey's Pizza

Upvan Building, Shop 6-9, Azad Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Jalebi From Punjab Sweet House

Punjab Sweet House, Bandra, is your answer for those crispy, perfect and hot jalebis you’ve been craving. Fried last-minute, the jalebi available here is always fresh and goes best with their rabdi.

Sweet Shops

Punjab Sweet House

Dheeraj Arcade, Shop 3 & 7, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Wontons From The Dragon Everest

A three-seater place near Juhu Bus depot, this is your place for decently-priced Chinese, but don’t question their quality because of their affordable pricing. Their thread paneer & wontons remain our favourite in town.

Check out Afshaa’s blog here.

Casual Dining

The Dragon Everest

3.9

Shop 3, Near J.V.P.D Bus Depot, J. Mhatre Road, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default