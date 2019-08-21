Tennis has always been a much-loved sport. And for all the tennis enthusiasts in the city who’re not members of sports clubs but would love to play the sport irrespective of it, it may be difficult to figure out courts that are open for all.
Here, we’ve compiled a list of public courts in Mumbai to soak in the pressure of the game and enjoy your heart out.
Love Tennis? Check Out The Best Courts Where You Can Learn And Practice At
The National Sports Club of India, Worli
Equipped with six hard courts, this sprawling institution is right in the centre of the city on the beautiful seafront with a posh frontage and turf lawns. The Club was set up in Mumbai in 1950 and it began with few sports facilities such as tennis, badminton and regular bouts of freestyle wrestling at the Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. The timings are 6am to 10:30am and 3:30pm to 7pm in the evening
Membership: Required
Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, Nariman Point
The academy has played an important role in the upbringing of tennis players Sania Mirza, Purav Raja, Divij Sharan to name a few. MSLTA has five international size courts, three side courts and a mini court for training and tournaments. They have a couple of coaching programs if you wish to learn the sport or simply polish your skills.
Membership: Not needed (However, you'll have to mandatory join the coaching programs to access the facilities)
Navi Mumbai Sports Association, Vashi
In NMSA, sports is considered an integral part of developing a competitive and a winning attitude. Like any other sport, tennis is considered a game of nerves and strategic thinking and the top-quality tennis court serves just that. The club has six tennis courts with an all-weather synthetic surface. Flood lights are available to play after sun down.The NMSA also has an exclusive training programme with high performance coaching for children and adults.
Membership: Not needed. (Non-members can pay and play at INR 300 per hour)
The Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra
Established in 1935, the Bandra Gymkhana boasts of five tennis courts which have emerging talents plying their trade. The courts are flood lit and the fees are subject to various criteria such as age, employment etc. The timings to access the courts are from 6am to 1:30pm and 4:30pm to 10pm. The details about the fees are provided directly by the authorities.
Membership: Required
Mandpeshwar Civic Federation Gymkhana, Borivali
Mandpeshwar Civic Federation was formed in 1987 and includes a beautiful, well-laid lawn tennis court facilities include two courts. Those who want to learn the sport can take up multiple coaching sessions in the mornings or evenings.
Membership: Required (however, you can join their coaching programs to learn and play tennis)
Goregaon Sports Club, Goregaon
At Goregaon Sports Club, an effort has been made to provide world class facilities and infrastructure for the promotion of sports and health. They've got multiple sports here including cricket, air rifle shooting, football, carrom, lawn tennis etc. For tennis players, they've got a capacity of three tennis courts.
Membership: Not required (Non-members can take up monthly tennis sessions starting at INR 3,500)
