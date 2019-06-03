Rike: Terrace Dine Out Experience At Its Best

This is a place that is just a few mins away from DN Nagar metro station located near Fun Republic. Travel is a bit hectic but the place is worth the struggle. Rike is a terrace dining that has amazing music and it's were spacious. The staff is also good. The food served over here is really tasty. Following is what I ordered: Drinks: Rum Sling, Blue Motorcycle. Starters: -Chicken Satay: These are chicken skewers made in Asian spices with peanut sauce. It's not that spicy but it's really delicious. -Spicy Chicken Tacos: Chicken with chilli mayo sauce served in tacos it's a little spicy but it's really tasty. Highly recommended. Mains: -Penne Arabiata Chicken Pasta: Classic penne cooked in rich Arabiata sauce served with garlic bread too tasty. -Tandoori Chicken Burger: Tandoori chicken patties with mint mayo and onion in the form of burger it was really scrumptious. Dessert: Blueberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Mousse With Vanilla Ice-cream. I enjoyed my experience at this place and it was worth the try.