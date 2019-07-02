Pick Nara Thai To Have An Amazing Thai Cuisine With Pretty Aesthetic Interiors

At first, you'll be a little skeptical about visiting a Thai place especially if you are a Mumbaikar, but don't hold back because Nara Thai is a gamble you can bet on. It has indoor as well as outdoor seating as per your convenience. The indoor interior is pretty aesthetic and outdoor seatings design will take your breath away. It has flowers of different vibrant colours hanging onto the ceiling. Honestly, I got a feeling of being Alice in a wonderland. The food is a perfect blend of the Thai culture which is brought out beautifully in the presentation as well the taste which emerges out if it. The quantity of all the dishes was a little disheartening for me in accordance with the price at which it is offered. The service from the staff is pretty much on point. They know their food well and can be of good help in deciding the menu if you're going to a Thai restaurant for the first time. The cleanliness of the seating (Sofa outdoor) can be also worked upon majorly.