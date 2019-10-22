Gorge On Amazing Seafood Delicacies In Bandra!

Chef Seefah and Chef Bane have put together an exquisite seafood menu of handful specials. These seafood delicacies have their origins from various part of Thailand while some of these are for Special occasions the latter are daily favourites. Seefah Restaurant situated at Hill Road, Bandra is a favourite for people looking forward to an authentic fine dine experience. The restaurant offers the best of Thai and Japanese cuisine with rich flavours, beautiful colour and presentation and personal attention to each. Menu as below - ➡️ Fish Cake ➡️ Crispy Bombay Duck ➡️ Yum Tuna, Spicy Thai Herbs Salad ➡️ Crunchy Soft Shell Crab, Sea Salt, Garlic and Thai Chilli ➡️ Raad Nha Tha-Lay ➡️ Southern Thai Crab Curry, Glass Noodle ➡️ Chu - Chee Scampi