Lucknow Chikan, Ikkat Or Shibori: This Store In Dadar Is Sure To Surprise You

We're at the peak of the summer season and all you've gotta do (apart from gorging on mangoes) is head to Thakur Cut Piece House in Dadar and get yourself some comfy cotton fabric to get a pretty summery dress stitched. And while we know we've told you enough about places to get cut pieces from, this one's surprised us with its softest Lucknow Chikan fabric for just INR 150 a meter. Thakur is a huge store right opposite to Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar that's been in business for the last 25 years. We totally fell for their kalamkari cut pieces in very elegant designs for INR 200 a meter. And in case you're a fan of the Ikkat weave then go for their pink and purple Ikkat for INR 270 a meter. All materials in Thakur are affordable, and worthy enough for getting the prettiest of designs stitched. And we think you shouldn't wait any longer.