That Italian Place - The Best Of Italy In One Place! ❤

How a conversation would take place for having the best burgers and pizzas in the locality. Where to go today? That Italian place! That's right! That Italian Place is a restaurant that has an expertise in fresh burgers and pizzas!🔥😍 Things we ordered:- 1)Chicken burger 2)Chicken kheema garlic bread 3)Fajita Chicken(Must have❤) 4)Chicken salami pizza 5)Country classic veg pizza(Must try❤) 6) Fish fry( Must have❤) 7) Fish fingers 8) Prawns pizza 9)Fries burger 10) Chicken salad An ambience that is completely full of positivity and has pumped-up energy. This restaurant has an open kitchen which is a very bold and courageous move to do since the customer can literally see what he eats and that makes the challenge to make all dishes to perfection a must😍. It's a very awesome ambience to enjoy with Friends and Family. If you are a gold member then you can avail 1+1 on the food menu! A very happening place to go to😍❤. If you're in the neighbourhood you have to go! If you're not then taking a drive down the restaurant and trust you will never need our review to go back again!😍