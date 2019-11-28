La Folie lab: A small cosy cafe at Bandra hill road. The place is very nice with an amazing ambience. A place across the street to hang with your friend over a lot many things which are available here. Have visited this place many times. And can go many more times. Every time I go I end up trying something new. Smoothie bowl, waffles all-day breakfast many more healthy bowls, croissants etc and the best part the desserts just can’t get over them. Go and try it out now.
Drop By This Small Cozy Cafe For Their Yum Breakfast & Smoothie Bowls!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae.
Also On La Folie Lab
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)