Drop By This Small Cozy Cafe For Their Yum Breakfast & Smoothie Bowls!

La Folie lab: A small cosy cafe at Bandra hill road. The place is very nice with an amazing ambience. A place across the street to hang with your friend over a lot many things which are available here. Have visited this place many times. And can go many more times. Every time I go I end up trying something new. Smoothie bowl, waffles all-day breakfast many more healthy bowls, croissants etc and the best part the desserts just can’t get over them. Go and try it out now.