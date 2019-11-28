Drop By This Small Cozy Cafe For Their Yum Breakfast & Smoothie Bowls!

Bakeries

La Folie Lab

Mumbai, Maharashtra
Libra Towers, Ground Floor, 1, Opp. St.Peter's Church, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

La Folie lab: A small cosy cafe at Bandra hill road. The place is very nice with an amazing ambience. A place across the street to hang with your friend over a lot many things which are available here. Have visited this place many times. And can go many more times. Every time I go I end up trying something new. Smoothie bowl, waffles all-day breakfast many more healthy bowls, croissants etc and the best part the desserts just can’t get over them. Go and try it out now.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Other Outlets

La Folie Du Chocolate

Fort, Mumbai

Commerce House, 16, Rope Walk Lane, Fort, Mumbai

