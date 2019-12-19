Check Out This Food Joint In Andheri To Satisfy All Your Late Night Cravings!

SardaarJi Lokhandwala has been in the talks ever since it opened. They haven’t done much promotion but still have become so famous, this only happens when your food does the talking for you. It’s a small joint with 4 tables. The servers are very friendly and they seem really enthusiastic to serve you good food. Extra points because they’re open till late at night (till 4 am). Coming to the food and drinks, here’s what we tried: #Butter Chicken Slider- The superstar of the day. We now know what is love at first bite. Oh so delicious butter chicken stuffed in the most perfect Naan you might have ever tried. Our absolute favourite dish here and our number 1 recommendation! #Chicken Tandoori Momos- Started off with this and we were already in love with this place. The best Tandoori momos we’ve tried in Mumbai till date. Tandoor’ed to perfection, chicken stuffing was on point and the side green chutney just complimented the dish so well. A MUST TRY! #Paneer Roulade- Paneer was supremely soft and fresh. Melts in your mouth and melts your heart at the same time. Do give it a shot! #Lassi- Hands down the best sweet lassi in town! Thick and delicious. All lassi fans NEED to have this.