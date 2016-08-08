Look Up: Where To Peer At Mumbai's Most Gorgeous Ceilings

img-gallery-featured

Sometimes we miss out on Mumbai’s beauty – especially if it’s not at eye-level.

Though we might risk a bit of a neck-ache with this perspective, the city’s architecture is sometimes at its best above our heads. Mumbai’s best ceilings are modern, old, ornate, simple – and each one tells a story about our city. Here are some of our favourite ones.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

If ever a window was required to peep into the fascinating world of art and antiquities, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, formerly known as the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India, at Mumbai, would be the right place to visit.

The museum’s ceiling features the Indo-Saracenic style of architecture. Its façade is made of yellow and blue stones, mined from the Bombay region. It has an assortment of details from different Indian styles like small spherical cupolas on towers, saracenic arches with Muslim jalis as fillers, semi-open verandahs and jharokhas (windows) of Rajputs. Its dome has been designed deliberately, so as to append variety in the skyline and make for an iconic landmark at ground level.

Museums

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

4.5

159-161, MG Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

In the heart of Mumbai’s Byculla district lies Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, a structure immersed in Indian history and culture. The main reason to visit Bhau Daji Lad Museum is for its architectural brilliance. As you wander inside the museum, the first impression is one of grandeur and brilliance, which is reflected in the facade of its ceiling as well.

The ceiling has real 23.5 carat gold gilding, and one of the ships that had carried these tiles from England had sunk en-route. The ceiling is a beautiful shade of celadon green, a colour widely seen in 19th century European buildings. The ceiling is also embellished with stucco and stencil work.

Museums

Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

4.3

91-A, Near Rani Baug, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Marg, Byculla East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Adishwarji Jain Temple

This temple is renowned among Jains for its beauty – and given how beautiful Jain temples are, that’s saying a lot.

The ceiling is aglow in warmer, richer shades of the reds and depicts the signs of the zodiac. This beautifully decorated and adorned temple has an entrance flanked by two stone elephants. The downstairs area houses an array of deities and saints, including an image of Ganesh that recalls historical links between Jainism in Mumbai. As its name suggests, the temple is Lord Adishwar (also known as Rushabhdev), the first of 24 Jain “Tirthankaras” (special liberated souls who have attained omniscience, and guide other souls from the cycle of death and rebirth) of the current era.

Religious Establishments

Shri Adishwarji Jain Temple

4.8

BG Kher Road, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Mumbai

image-map-default

Cathedral Of The Holy Name

Built in the ‘early decorated’ English Gothic architectural style, the Cathedral took our breath away. Literally.

Architecturally, it has a narrow tall hall with vaulted ceilings and an impressive altar with three colorful strained glass windows with a chandelier hanging in the front. Ceilings in a rich yellow colour depict the scenes from Christ’s life. The white lines criss-crossing across the ceiling provide the outlines and create the sections while providing a pattern. Arches below have the frescos on a pale green background while the empty spaces are filled in yellow and pink with geometric designs. The whole play of bright yet pleasant colors is what makes this place vibrant and charming. There are idols on the walls that add to the beauty.

Religious Establishments

Holy Name Cathedral

4.7

19, Scindia Society, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai

image-map-default

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (Terminal 2)

Mumbai airport’s state-of-the-art T2 terminal is an impressive engineering and architectural achievement.

Designed by the New York office of globally leading architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM) and built by India-based conglomerate GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd. (GVK), it features a dramatic, technically complex and aesthetically breathtaking molded coffer ceiling inside the terminal, with integrated columns, as well as a striking retail corridor featuring perforated ceiling petals and skylights.

The sheer scale and aesthetic impression of the ceiling and columns is difficult to appreciate unless you stand beneath it. The ceiling structure includes more than 4,000 coffers, nearly 100 square feet each, and complex columns over 100 feet high. An architectural gem featuring a dramatic ceiling.

Other

Mumbai Airport Terminal 2

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Vile Parle, Mumbai

image-map-default

Global Vipassana Pagoda

A hidden gem located between Gorai creek and Arabian sea, this beautiful meditation centre - equipped with a library and museum - is a tribute to the teachings and philosophies of Lord Gautama. Enter the monument and you'll be mesmerised with its spacious capacity, Buddist architecture and the golden glow. The ceiling of the Pagoda is adorned with pretty circular gold and red carvings - architecture that you won't stop you from looking up and admiring it. 
It's claimed that this Pagoda has the largest stone dome without any pillars inside. 

Religious Establishments

Global Vipassana Pagoda

4.6

Next To Esselworld, Gorai Village, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Municipal Corporation Building

While we're sure you've passed this building on your way to the CST station, not many have explored it's beautiful and artistic infrastructure. Not your fault either, permissions to enter the building are kind of tough! So, we're giving you a sneak peek into this 18th-century Gothic building which apart from grand carvings and art has an amazing dome. We were amazed at the height of the structure's dome. The central dome, which rises to a height of approximately 71 metres -  is made of unpolished teak. Pretty golden chandeliers lend an even elegant look to the building. 

Government Offices

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

5, Mahapalika Marg, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Area, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

    Siddhivinayak Temple

    This popular religious temple and the royal shrine of Lord Ganesha needs no introduction. Almost 200 years old, it's also bagged the title of being one of the richest temples in India. Wooden carvings, gold plated decor and bricked structure - thousands of devotees attracted to this holy shrine are awestruck by the mesmerising infrastructure. A beauty to watch and admire while standing in the long lines. Just above the central statue of Lord Ganesha is a beautiful inner dome-shaped roof which is fully gold plated and is adorned with a pretty mirrored chandelier - enhancing the temple. 
    Religious Establishments

    Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Mandir

    4.8

    SK Bole Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

    image-map-default