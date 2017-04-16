They serve the best pani puri and chaat items. The best is their bhajiya chaat. Other than this, they have many other options. Puris, papdis and bhajiyas are made fresh in their own kitchen.
Sind Pani Puri House In Chembur Has The Best Chaat In Town!
Street Food
Great For
What Did I Like?
What Could Be Better?
They should add a little more seating area.
What's My Pro Tip?
As it's located in Chembur Camp, it's advisable to go in an auto as it's hard to get parking space in a busy market space.
Anything Else?
Try their bhajiya plate, button papdi {a famous item from Ulhasnagar}, and their pani puri. If you have a big appetite, top this all up with their dahi puri. The total cost for two depends on the the dishes you eat. It may range anywhere between INR 100 to INR 200.
Street Food
Comments (0)